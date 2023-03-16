How Did Simon Emmerson Die? Record Producer Simon Emmerson Passed Away, Family

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Record Producer, Simon Emmerson has passed away recently. He was an English record producer, guitarist and DJ who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday at the age of 67. His family, friends and well-wishers are mourning his death. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Now many people are very curious to know about Simon Emmerson and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Simon Emmerson was an English record producer, musical director, Dj, and guitarist and he was also a founder of the group Afro Celt Sound System. He was a very talented person who was a main organizer of The Imagined Village, a collaborative work from many roots artists. In 1995, he was selected for a Grammy for his presentation on Baaba Maal’s album Firin’ in Fouta. He was also an important part of the band’s Working Week and Weekend, playing the guitar on Everything. He we a very amazing person who earned huge success due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Simon Emmerson Die?

A very amazing record Producer, Simon Emmerson is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 67 on Monday, 13 March 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by an Afro Celt Sound System on social media. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he passed away after a long illness.

Simon Emmerson was a very talented person and he was professionally known as Simon Booth. Simon Emmerson was born on 12 March 1956 in London, England. He will be missed by his family, friends and well-wishers. It is very painful and shocking news for his family and friends as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Emmerson's soul rest in peace.