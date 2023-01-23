How Did Slick Goku Die? Famous YouTuber Reggie Groover Passed Away, Family

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous American Youtuber Slick Goku has passed away recently. Slick Goku’s real name was Reggie Groover but he was very famous as a Slick Goku or Otaku D Furiku. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently the news has come on the internet and lots of people are very saddened about his sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Slick Goku and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Reggie Groover was a very famous American YouTuber and gamer who was professionally known by his YouTube channel name “Slick Goku.”He hailed from Goleta, California and currently, he had been living in Santa Barbara, California, in the United States. He was a very popular YouTuber and he has a huge fan following he has more than 43.7 million views and 264k subscribers on his YouTube channel. He launched his gaming channel on 1st December 2018 and as of today, 591 videos were posted. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How Did Slick Goku Die?

According to the report, well-known American Youtuber Slick Goku is no more between us. He took his last breath on Friday, 20 January 2023 surrounded by his family. His passing news has been announced through social media and lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people want to know about his cause of death. He died suddenly on Friday due to a severe seizure. His fans are also very saddened by his death and they have been mourning his death on social media platforms. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Slick Goku was a very famous personality who made his own YouTube Community and worked diligently to make his own videos. He loved his dog, Smokey. He was a respected person who earned huge success due to his best work. Currently, many people are very curious to know about his funeral ceremony. On the basis of the report, Slick Goku’s funeral ceremony is going to be held on 28 January 2023, Saturday. Many people are paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.