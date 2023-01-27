How Did Srinivasa Murthy Die? Dubbing Artist Srinivasa Murthy Passed Away, Family

The sudden passing of popular South Indian dubbing artists has shocked the entire film industry. Srinivasa Murthy, a famous South Indian dubbing artist sadly passed away at a young age. According to the sources, the artist took his last breath in Chennai and since the news of his sudden passing was announced, his family and friends are paying tribute to him on social media and giving deep condolences. Several heartfelt messages can be seen on social media. It is hard to accept that Srinivasa Murthy has gone from this world leaving his family and loved ones devastated.

Many people are trying to know the exact cause of his death but the sources say that he died due to his health-related ailments. Let us tell you that Murthy was one of the well-known voice artists in the Tollywood industry, especially dubbing negative roles in Telugu films. Well, the artist gained attention, especially with Tamil actor Suriya’s character, and become the permanent voice artist of all his movies that were released in Telugu. Not just the Telugu industry but his sudden demise gave a big shock to Hindi cinema as well. Keep reading to get more details here.

How Did Srinivasa Murthy Die?

Through this article, we would like to share some important details related to Srinivasa Murthy who gave his entire life to the film industry and entertained the actor’s fans with his brilliant voice. He began his dubbing career in Tollywood in the early 1990s and Arjun Sarja, Shankar’s “Oke Okkadu” gave him a brilliant break in Tollywood. He gained much more attention after lending his voice to such Tamil superstars such as Ajith and Chiyaan Vikram among other popular stars.

Along with this, he also dubbed for Malayalam actor Mohan Lal and Kannada actor Upendra films in Telugu version. Well, you might be shocked after learning that Srinivasa also dubbed Vikram’s Aparichitudu where he was dubbed for all the variations of the actor. Recently, he was dubbed for actor Ajith’s ‘Viswasam’ and R. Madhavan’s Rocketry movies. Not just this, Srinivasa is also an actor who has acted in a few Telugu movies besides dubbing for a few character roles.

He was the son of a Veteran Playback singer AVN Murthy. Srinivasa revealed in one of his interviews that his family also suffered from some financial troubles in his life and faced several problems to become a successful dubbing artist. Srinivasa Murthy will be always remembered by her family and friends.