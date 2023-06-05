How Did Steve Wilton Die? Leader of Voltage Hounds, Passed Away Death – Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that Steve Wilton has passed away reportedly. He was a leader of the Voltage Hounds who is no longer between us and he took his last breath at a young age. Since the news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are inquisitive to know about Steve Wilton and what happened to him. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Steve Wilton was a leader of the famous band, Voltage Hounds. He was better known as Bingo and he was in the music industry for the last 3 decades. He played in Punk/ Ska/Rock Metal/Melodic Punk/ and Rock bands. He made so many hit songs for his band. The voltage band of rock and roll leaves no room for interpretation. Steve was a singer of the Volage Hounds. He was a very talented person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Steve Wilton Die?

Bingo AKA Steve Wilton is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at a young age. His passing news has been confirmed by Port Kembla Nippers on social media. Since his passing news come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. They are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Bingo was a very amazing person who achieved a huge respect due to his best work and he will be missed by his family, friends, and those who know him. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. It is very painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Steve Wilton’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.