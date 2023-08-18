How Did Suvil Susvirkar Die? Journalist Suvil Susvirkar Dies in Bike Accident, Obituary

It is hard to announce that Suvil Susvirkar has passed away reportedly. He was an auto journalist who was no more among his close ones and took his last breath at a young age. As per the report, he was involved in the accident. Recently his demise news has come on the internet and went viral on the social media platfroms. It is a very painful few for the community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about Suvil Susvirkar and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Suvil Susvirkar was an amazing person who was a chief reporter at Bike Wale. He was a beloved member of the community. He was also better known for his kind nature and he always helped other people. He loved to spend his free time with his family and friends. Since his name came on the internet many people have been very curious to know about him but still, there is information about him and his family If we get then we will update you soon. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Suvil Susvirkar Die?

Suvil Susvirkar is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are very broken as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. Based on the report, he was involved in a motorcycle accident and he lost his life. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. He was a member of a motorcycle expedition with TVS to the Zanskar Valley when the horrible accident happened. This tragic accident took place around a corner near Kaza. It is very heartbreaking news for his family as they lost their beloved person. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Suvil’s soul rest in peace. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.