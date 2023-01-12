How Did Tatjana Patitz Die? German Super Model Tatjana Patitz Passed away at 56, Family

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you about a very famous German Super Model Tatjana Patitz has passed away recently at the age of 56. She is no more among her close ones and her close ones are very saddened by her close ones. Since her passing news went viral on social media platforms. As soon as her passing news went unconnected reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tatjana Patitz was a German model and actress who rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s representing fashion designers on runways and in magazines such as Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Patitz is connected to the edition, commercial, and fine artworks of photogs Herb Ritts and Peter Lindbergh. She was one of the big five supermodels who starred in George Michael’s 1990 music video ” Freedom! 90. In 1983 at the age of 17, Patitz joined and became a finalist in the Elite Model Look and earned a huge respect due to her best. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

How Did Tatjana Patitz Die?

According to the report, a very famous German model and actress Tajiana Patitz has passed away recently at the age of 54. She took her last breath on 11 January 2023, Wednesday. Since her passing went viral on the internet many people want to know about her cause of death. So Tajiana Patitz passed away after breast cancer in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death has been confirmed by the model CoOp on Instagram. It is a very famus moment for those who know her as they lost an amazing and kind person. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, she was born on 25 March 1966 in Hamburg, Germany and grew up in Skanor, Sweden. She was a very famous model and actress who archived huge success in her entire career. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her death. They have expressed their condolenes to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms.