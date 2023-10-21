How Did The 45 King Die? Legendary hip-hop producer Passed Away at 62, Family

The 45 King passed away on October 19th, 2023, without an official cause of death. In 2014, following a heart attack, the rapper posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he addressed his legacy. He stated that he was content to be appreciated for his personality and sense of humor, rather than for his music. “Sometimes people just like your art when it’s hot,” he said. “I never said my music was good, just that people like it enough to pay the bills.” Following the news of his passing, many artists expressed their condolences, with Eminem writing on social media, “Legends are never ended. #RIPMarkHowardJames.” The Alchemist also expressed his condolences, citing James as one of the “original architects of production.”

As for his age, The 45 King was born on 16 October 1961 and died on 19 October 2023. That makes him 66 years old at the time of his death.