How Did The 45 King Die? Legendary hip-hop producer Passed Away at 62, Family

How Did The 45 King Die? Legendary hip-hop producer Passed Away at 62

21 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

The 45 King made a name for himself in 1987 with a breakbeat track called “The 900 Number.” It featured a loop of a saxophone solo from Whitney’s 1968 hit “Unwind Yourself.” It was released on Tuff City Records and marked the start of his career. He’s well-known for his production skills and “The 900 Number” has been remixed by many artists. Along with his solo work, the 45 King also helped out his crew, which he called the Flavor Unit. They included some of the biggest names in hip-hop, like Chill Rob G (then known as “Chill”) and Lakim Shabazz (now known as “Apache”) as well as Queen Latifah, who got a record deal with him in 1989.

How Did The 45 King Die

He produced her album “All Hail the Queen,” which was highly praised for his exceptional production. Other Flavor Unit members signed with Tommy Boy after that, and he continued to produce their albums. The 45 King struggled with drug addiction in the early 90s, which cost him his production deal at Warner Bros. Records, but during this time he released several breakbeat series, including “Lost Breakbeat” and the “Breakapalooza” series. Jackson did not know that the song “The 900 Number” was already sampled from the original “Unwind Yourself,” and credited himself and “The 45 King” as co-writers. Despite his struggles, the 45 King’s impact on the hip-hop world and his signature track “The 900 Number,” will forever be remembered.

How Did The 45 King Die?

The 45 King passed away on October 19th, 2023, without an official cause of death. In 2014, following a heart attack, the rapper posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he addressed his legacy. He stated that he was content to be appreciated for his personality and sense of humor, rather than for his music. “Sometimes people just like your art when it’s hot,” he said. “I never said my music was good, just that people like it enough to pay the bills.” Following the news of his passing, many artists expressed their condolences, with Eminem writing on social media, “Legends are never ended. #RIPMarkHowardJames.” The Alchemist also expressed his condolences, citing James as one of the “original architects of production.”

We do not contain any information regarding The 45 King’s parents or siblings. On the internet, The 45 King’s life and career can be found on his Wikipedia page. All information related to his work and the mainstream artists he collaborated with can be found on this page. As for his age, The 45 King was born on 16 October 1961 and died on 19 October 2023. That makes him 66 years old at the time of his death.

