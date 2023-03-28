How did Thijs Slegers die? PSV Spokesperson Passed Away Thijs Slegers Dies

Recently the news has come on the internet that very well-known journalist Thijs Slegers has passed away. PSV is very saddened by the passing of their former press officer Thijs Slegers. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about Thijs Slegers and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Thijs Slegers was a very famous Dutch press officer and former sports reporter. PSV appointed Slegers in June 2015 to succeed Jeroen van den Berk as press affairs manager on 1 July 2015. Before that, he served as a sports reporter for the magazine Voetbal International, including as a Club watcher of the same club. He also explained news about PSV in the television program of the same name. He was also a PSV watcher for De Telegraaf. He was a very famous person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How did Thijs Slegers die?

PSV press secretary Thijs Slegers is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday 27 March 2023 when he was 46 years old. His sudden demise news has been confirmed by PSV, the club where he worked. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

On the basis of the report, Thijs Slegers passes away from the consequences of his illness. It is very shocking news and sad news for his family, friends and well-wishers as no one thought that he would lose his life like this in middle age. He was a very successful person who spent his eighteen years as a football journalist and seven years at PSV. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.