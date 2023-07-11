How Did Thomas Roberts Die? Randy Travis’ Former Stagehand Shot Dead By Wife Christine

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. A well-known stagehand in Nashville died by his wife, who claimed to police she did it because he was cheating on her. Thomas Roberts, 68 was reportedly shot and killed inside his wife Christine Roberts’ residence on Howard Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, leading to her arrest and criminal murder charges. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Roberts, who was the lighting designer for Gifter, was discovered wounded in the chest, lying on his porch. He died on the spot. His death has attracted a multitude of tributes, including one from Travis. The musician wrote, Always willing, with a can-do and happily do it attitude. He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. Officers from the East Precinct responded to the call at 8’0 clock on Sunday, and Christine reportedly admitted to shooting her husband as retaliation for his infidelity. There was no other information provided on the shooting or the purported affair. On July 11, a firearm was discovered at the site, according to the police. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

How Did Thomas Roberts Die?

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. This news is viral in just some time on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. People are very curious to know all the information related to this case. People are continuously following the updates related to this case. Viewers are sharing condolence and prayers with his family and close friends, devastated by the news of his death. It is always hard to cope with someone’s death, so his family has asked for privacy.

We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; however, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.