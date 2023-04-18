How Did Tim Yergeau Die? Former Planned Parenthood Director Tim Yergeau Commits Suicide

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Tim Yergeau has passed away. He was a former worker who worked at Connecticut’s Planned Parenthood. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday at the age of 36. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked. Now they are very curious to know about Tim Yergeau and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

On the basis of the report, Connecticut’s Planned Parenthood former worker Tim Yergeau passed away on 11 April 2023, Tuesday when he was 36 years old. Ever since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. He took his own life five days after officers failed to arrest him in association with child p*rnography charges. His cause of death was suicide. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, five days before his death, police from the Special Victims Unithad been investigating the incident connected to child p*rnography, for which they allegedly broke down the door of Vergeau’s neighbor and handcuffed her before discovering they were in the incorrect house. Jacobson stated “They clearly hit the wrong door. Unfortunately, an error was made. We feel for the lady and we’re going to do everything we can to make it right.” You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tim Yergeau worked at the Southern New England division of Planned Parenthood as the Strategic communications director. He completed his graduation from Boston University with a BA in Communication. He had positions in marketing, public associations, and communication at Hartford State, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and the Huntington Theatre Company. As per the report, police chief Karl Jacobson denied confirming if Tim was a suspect in the investigation. His passing news was confirmed by a Chief State Medical Examiner and his neighbor. Currently, the investigation is ongoing.