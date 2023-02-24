How Did Tom Whitlock Die? American Songwriter and Artist Tom Whitlock Passed Away at 68

A popular American songwriter and musician who is best known for his Academy Award, Thomas Whitlock aka Tom Whitlock sadly passed away at the age of 68. It is hard to believe that the talented face of the American film industry has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. Let us tell you that the musician was known for his Golden Globe-winning song “Take My Breath Away” from the movie Top Gun. Since the news of the songwriter was announced, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given their deep condolences to his family.

The musical band, BERLIN took its Facebook page and wrote,” Tom Whitlock, you changed my life, and touched millions of others, with your beautiful words in Take My Breath Away. Thank you for the opportunity to sing them. I wish you boundless peace & joy as we see you off to your next grand adventure. I love you. -Terri”. After the official announcement was made online, thousands of tributes started to pour on social media. We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of the talented and beloved face of the American film industry.

How Did Tom Whitlock Die?

Born as Thomas Ross Whitlock on February 20, 1954, in Springfield, Missouri, US. He was raised on the same place. Whitlock was inspired to play the drums as several well-known artists visited the city while Ozark Jubilee was being filmed there. Soon, he was a drummer for live bands and a session musician working with famous composers like Wayne Carson. Whitlock started writing songs at the keyboard when he was 15 years old. He split his time between studying during the week at Springfield, Missouri’s Glendale High School and playing with rock bands on the weekends across the Midwest.

For Top Gun, Whitlock and Moroder co-wrote five songs, including “Take My Breath Away” and the smash song “Danger Zone” by Kenny Loggins. Berlin, Bonnie Tyler, Ray Charles, Teddy Pendergrass, Graham Nash, Falco, Diana Ross, Jennifer Rush, Michael McDonald, Roger Daltrey, and John Entwistle just are a handful of the artists who have 113 songs registered with ASCAP.

During his entire career, Tom earned huge respect and love from his fans and as well as colleagues across the world. He had worked with some popular personalities of the American film industry. Tom was always admired his work and gained a massive fan following during his career. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. Until, the family didn’t make an announcement regarding to his funeral and obituary. #RIPTomWhitlock