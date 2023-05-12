How did Tony Duncan Ochonjo die? Kenyan Actor Tony Duncan Ochonjo Dies

Here we are going to share some bad news. Another day and another passing news. It is quite sad to start our day with the passing news of someone. However, such news has made us to the thought that nothing is permanent in this world so it is better to help to make society for living instead of disturbing others. Well, it is not easy to keep ourselves from the illusion that we will die one day and that is why people forget this bitter truth and keep on living a life that is not even in our hands. Our destiny may be in our hands but when we will die is not in our hands, only the almighty knows for how long we are on this earth.

Now speaking about the reason for drafting this news, we get to know about one more piece of passing news that we are sharing with our readers. This time the deceased is identified as Tony Duncan whose loved ones are totally shattered by his sudden departure. Tony was not a name in fact he was quite popular in the South African entertainment industry and that is why his death news is pulling a lot of attention. He was a prolific and dedicated actor who was quite active in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

How did Tony Duncan Ochonjo die?

Though he left everyone on Thursday, 11th May 2023 at around 02:00 AM, and within a few seconds this news went viral in South Africa. His fans are presently in a shocked state ever since they heard this news, initially, they were thinking this news was fake or a rumor but later on after several verified news websites has starting covering this news they get shocked. His admirers watched him in a comedy dubbed show titled “Nyakochia” that was released every Friday in a luo on Ramogi TV but now from today onwards they will not be able to watch him again. This news is no less than a trauma for his fans and they are still in shock and want this news to be fake.

After the demise of Tony Duncan Ochonjo, his followers, fans and netizens are looking to read his obituary so that they can get to know about the cause of his demise. Some are looking to know the details of his last rites so that they can pay their last tribute to him. Well, the obituary of the actor and burial date is yet to be disclosed by his family members. As of now, his family wants some privacy and we are respecting their feelings and waiting for the right time to talk.