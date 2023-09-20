How Did Tonya Puckett Miller Die? Former Wife of Twins Great Kirby Puckett, Dies

We are going to share this news with our heart’s great grief that Tonya Puckett Miller passed away at the age of 58 years. It is coming out that her death is linked to a Brain Tumor and many other details, or rumors are flowing on the internet. She was the former wife of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Kirby Puckett and now her death news is rapidly circulating in the trends of social media pages. Lots of people are showing thier internet and are curious to know more about her passing. Let us continue this article and learn every single piece of information about her demise.

As per the exclusive news and reports, her death news was shared by her beloved husband, the Rev. Melvin Miller of St. Paul’s Progressive Baptist Church. He confirmed this sad news to reporters and shared a statement “She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, and an amazing community leader. She was very committed to her faith in Jesus Christ and the work of the church.” She died on Friday 15 September 2023 and she was 58 years old at the time of her death. She died of brain cancer. Swipe up this article to know more about her death cause and herself.

How Did Tonya Puckett Miller Die?

It is confirmed that she died of brain cancer and she was diagnosed with glioblastoma in January 2022. Some sources claim that she was born on 12 May 1965 in St. Paul and she was raised in Brooklyn Park and north Minneapolis. She got married to Puckett in 1986 and separated in 2002. After thier split, she turned her attention to philanthropy, helping to raise millions. She was a kind-hearted woman who always spread love to others. She was survived by her family members including her husband and beloved children. She worked at a high school as a math teacher before entering the ministry.

Her death news is heartbreaking news for her family and her loved ones. She was the mother of seven children who are now expressing their sadness for her loss. If we talk about her husband who died in 2006 and he was an American professional baseball player. Her family scheduled a memorial service on Thursday at noon at Progressive Baptist Church, 1505 Burns Avenue in St. Paul, and her loved ones began visiting at 11 a.m. Brain tumor is the cause of her death and it is the growth of cells in the brain.