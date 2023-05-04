How Did Tori Bowie Die? Former World and Olympic Sprint Champion Tori Bowie dies at 32

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very well-known athlete Tori Bowie has passed away. She was an American track and field athlete who is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms now many people are very curious to know about Tori Bowie and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tori Bowie was a very talented track and field athlete who took part in the long jump, 100 m and 200 m. In the long jump, she has a personal best of 6.95m, which she achieved in 2014. She succeeded in three Olympic trophies and was the world champion in the 100 meters in 2017 and 2016. She also won two state high school championships in the 100 m sprint, 200 m dash, and long jump. She recreated women’s basketball for the state squad as well. In 2013, she began taking part in professional track and field events. She closely missed creating the long jump team for the 2013 World Championships. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Did Tori Bowie Die?

American athlete Tori Bowie is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 when she was 32 years old. Her demise news has been confirmed by her representatives, Icon Management on Twitter. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very broken and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she was found dead at her Florida home. But her cause of death has been not disclosed yet by her family and friends.

As far as we know, Tori Bowie was born on 27 August 1990, in Sand Hill, Mississippi, United States. She completed her education at Pisgah High School and started competing for the school in track. She was a very talented person who achieved a huge respect due to her best work and she will be always missed by her close ones. Since her passing news went out many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on the social media platfroms. May Bowie’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.