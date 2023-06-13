How did Treat Williams Die? Everwood and Hair Actor Passed Away in Road Accident

It is so sad to share that Treat Williams passed away at the age of 71 years and his death news is continuously running in the trends of the report and internet. He was an American actor, writer, and aviator who appeared on film, stage, and television. He carries a large number of fans around the world and now his death news is creating a buzz on the internet and social media pages. After his death, many of his fans and social media are showing thier curiosity to know more about him and his wife, so here we shared the complete details about his wife and talked related to his death.

Let us know first about his death, he took his last breath on Monday 12 June 2023, and died in a motorcycle accident. He was survived by his wife Pamela Van Sant who is now getting a lot of attention after his death and many are hitting the search engine to know more about herself. His death news was announced and confirmed by his agent of 15 years Barry McPherson. It is also shared that this motorcycle accident happened at around 5:00 on Monday on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont.

How did Treat Williams Die?

There is not much information available about his wife but our sources fetch some information from the internet and after a search. Pamela Van Sant is a former actress and is the mother of two children including Gill and Elinor. She is most known as the wife of Treat Williams. The couple got married together on 25 June 1988 and they maintained a strong love bond over the years and until the death of the actor. She began her career as an actress and made appearances in some television shows and films. She also works with individuals to help them express themselves.

Richard Treat Williams was born on 1 December 1951 in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S. and his life expanded to 12 June 2023. In a report, it is shared that he died after being hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on Vermont Route 30. Now, many of his fans and various social media users are expressing their sadness for his demise. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. We have shared all the available information about his death and his wife and our sources are still fetching more details about him. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.