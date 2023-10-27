How Did Tricia Asselin Die? Maine Mass Shooting Victim ‘Who Died a Hero’ Was Calling 911 For Help

There is shocking news coming forward related to a mass shooting incident in which a woman lost her life. This incident took place on Wednesday and the news of this shooting incident is making headlines on the news channels and running in the trends of social media pages. The deceased has been identified as Tricia Asselin and it is also said that “She died a hero”. This news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and many social media users are paying attention to know more, so we made an article and shared all the details about this shooting incident and the deceased.

Recently, a mass shooting incident took place on Wednesday 25 October 2023 in Lewiston, Maine and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet. Tricia Asselin was shot and killed after being fatally shot. In this shooting incident, many people were injured, including Tricia, whose name is gathering attention in the news. She was among the people who were fatally shot during the mass shooting incident and she passed away at the age of 53 years. Several details remain to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

How Did Tricia Asselin Die?

Her beloved sister, Bobbi-Lynn Nichols stated and shared that Tricia was killed while trying to call for help during the deadly shooting but was shot to death while dialing 911. She was fatally shot to death at the Sparetime Recreation and this news was shared via Facebook post. Her sister shared that the circumstances surrounding her at the time of the shooting incident were like a “stampede” as she was running out of the bowling alley with others. Her family member is expressing their sadness for her loss she will be always remembered for her kindness and her warm heart. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this incident and the deceased.

After this shooting incident, the authorities began an investigation and they shared some statements about this incident. She was on her day off and she asked Nichols to join her for bowling. It is also shared that a loud pop was heard when the sisters were bowling but no one realized that it was a gunshot. Reportedly, 18 people died and 13 were injured in this accident. Tricia was one of the died people and her death news is making headlines. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more information about this incident. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get update and more articles.