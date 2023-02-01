How Did TY Wells Die? University of Arizona Swimmer Ty Wells Passed Away, Wiki-Bio

The University of Arizona mourning the passing of its beloved and talented Swimming star, Ty Wells who sadly passed away at the age of 23. Yes, the former Arizona swimming star has gone from this world leaving his family and friends shattered. According to the sources, the news of his passing was confirmed by officials on Facebook and other social media handles. First, Ty Wells’ passing was announced by the school following a statement. If we talk about his career so, Ty competed from 2018 to 2022 and is still with the team at the time of his death.

Now, many people want to know the cause of his death as it was unexpected for his family and friends. Before revealing that, let’s find out what the statement say released by the Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics, Dave Heeke,” On the behalf of the entire University of Arizona community, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Wells family along with Ty’s friends, teammates, classmates, and colleagues”. Now, a GoFundMe page has been started to help cover funeral expenses that have raised $40,775 as of publishing. Keep reading to get more details here.

How Did TY Wells Die?

According to the sources, TY passed away in the last few days but it was officially confirmed on January 31, 2023, on Facebook and other social media handles. Arizona Athletics’ page said,” We are deeply saddened by the loss of recent alum Ty Wells, who passed away on Friday. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, his friends, and the entire Arizona Swimming & Diving family.

Still, the family has not confirmed the cause of his death and the official cause will be announced after the autopsy report will be released. Many rumors are speculating that either the Covid-19 vaccination or a motorbike accident was at fault. But the official statement has not made yet so, we can say anything.

Born in 1999, he was 23 years old at the time of his death. TY was the breaststroke specialist for the Wildcats in his fifth season with the club. As an Arizona swimmer, he showed his exceptional talent and dedication to his sport. During his presence in the college, he earned huge respect, achievements and love from everyone. He was the three-time All-American in 2019 NCAA runner-up, three-time All-American in 2019, Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention in 2020 and more. TY Wells will be always remembered by his loved ones.