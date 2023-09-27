How Did Vincent Sharps Die? Former Baltimore Mindgrub Technologies Employee Dies

It is very sad to share that Vincent Sharps passed away on 24 September 2023 and his death news is running in the trends of the internet and social media pages. He was a resident of Columbia, Maryland, and now his death news is heartbreaking news for his family members and loved ones. He left a void among the loved ones and many are in deep sadness. His passing news is creating buzz on the internet and many are hitting the online platforms to know more. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself in this article.

According to the exclusive reports, his death news was announced by Nestor J. Aparicio through a heartfelt post on Facebook. He took his last breath on Sunday 24 September 2023 and his death left everyone in deep sorrow. There are various rumors flowing on the internet sites that explain his death cause. But nothing has been confirmed and officially announced related to his exact death cause. The circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown and no more details have been shared. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

How Did Vincent Sharps Die?

He was working as a former employee of Baltimore’s Mindgrub Technologies and was a respected person in the community. He studied at Hammond High School before pursuing higher studies at Coppin State University. He played multiple roles in his life as he embarked on various professional roles. He began his working career as a customer service manager at American Excelsior (AEC) located in Columbia, Maryland and he left in August 2000. It is said that he was the Partner and General Manager at Allegra Marketing, Print & Web. He worked there from September 2000 to December 2003. Keep continuing your reading.

Later in January 2004, he joined Vincent Sharps and embarked on a new entrepreneurial adventure and worked as a co-founder and president at Graphic Press. He played the role of a great employee with his diligence and dedication make him a different person. The community is giving tributes to him and many are sharing thier condolences for his passing. Presently, his family hasn't shared the details about his funeral and final rites but it will be shared later the day. He passed away on 24 September 2023 but the cause of his death is not revealed.