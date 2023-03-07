How Did Wade Boswell Die? Fifth-Grade Boy Dies in Warren Co. Culvert Drain Accident

Unfortunately, a sudden passing of an 11-year-old of Waynesville Ohio has left everyone devastated including his family and friends. According to the sources, an 11-year-old boy who has been identified as Wade Ryan Boswell sadly passed away. His sudden death has left his friends, family and the Waynesville community shocked. Much information about Wade Boswell has not been disclosed yet but the sources say that he was a jovial young man who was known for his kind heart and goofy sense or humor. Let’s find out what was the reason behind his sudden passing and how did he die.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on the Internet, his family and friends are paying tribute to him and giving their heartfelt condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. The WLWT news reporter, Karin Johnson officially took her Facebook account to share this heartbreaking news with the readers,” Prayers for a Waynesville family. 11 yo Wade Boswell died after getting caught in high water during Friday’s storms. It’s being investigated as a drowning. I can’t imagine what his family is going through. Please keep family, classmates, neighbors, and friends in your prayers”. Keep reading to know more details here.

How Did Wade Boswell Die?

According to the official page by reported Karin Johnson who also confirmed the passing of Wade Boswell revealed the reason of his death. As per the reports, Boswell died after getting caught in high water during Friday’s storms. Later, it was investigated as a drowning. It is upsetting news for the family members who are going through this difficult time. It was an unexpected incident for them as they lost their beloved family member.

As per the reports, Wade Ryan Boswell was born on July 22, 2011, in Waynesville Ohio. He was a beloved member of the family. He had a goofy sense of humor that he often used to joke around with his friends and family. He was a kind-hearted person for everyone and always in good mood with everyone. Boswell is remembered as being a jovial person who was always present to help others. Unfortunately, a beautiful soul has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. He always loved to play video games and spend time with his friends. He will be always remembered by his close and loved ones. Stay tuned with us to know more details.