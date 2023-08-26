How Did Yevgeny Prigozhin Die? Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Dies in Plane

The shocking news comes to us. During the war state between Russia and Ukraine. Wagner Group chief Prigozhin is suspected to died in a plane crash that took place in the Tver region near Moscow on Wednesday (August 23). He was the age of 62. The incident came around two months after his mercenary group’s armed mutiny against Russia. The Wagner chief was last seen in a video, which he released earlier this week. He claimed to be in Africa, where his men have relocated since the abortive mutiny. It is yet to be confirmed when the video was shot and if he had returned to Russia since it was taken. Read the whole article carefully to not miss any details.

Yevgeny Prigozhin was born on June 1, 1961, in Leningrad, USSR (now St Petersburg, Russia). He was one of the most richest and influential men in Russia. Prior he was raised as a businessman. The report says that he spent decades in prison and he was implicated in several robberies in early 1980 was he was just a teen. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison. But he got out of prison because the Soviet Union verged on collapse. He was initially a modest hot dog seller in St. Petersburg. From an early age, Prigozhin had an eye on bigger things, and in no time, he was involved in several ventures, from supermarkets to restaurants. Swipe down to continue to learn about the mystery of the plane crash.

How Did Yevgeny Prigozhin Die?

Russia’s top law-enforcement Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation into the plane crash. The investigation is being conducted under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The law enforcement agency has been front and center in efforts to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin’s opponents, including opposition leader Alexey Navalny. The crash of Prigozhin’s plane happened just about two months after Prigozhin and Wagner staged their insurrection, the biggest challenge to Putin’s rule in over two decades. The crash raises unpleasant memories of the anarchic 1990s when Russians suffered under a botched and violent transition to a market economy and political assassinations were a routine headline. Read the whole article to not miss any single piece of detail.

His death news was searched most during this time. He took his last breath on 23rd August 2023, Wednesday. He passed away in Kuzhenkino, Bologovsky District, Tver Oblast, Russia. He was a married person. His wife’s name was Lyubov Valentinovna Prigozhina. She is a pharmacist and businesswoman. She is the owner of a network of boutique stores which is known as the Chocolate Museum which is located in Saint Petersburg. They were together for a very long time and they lived with each other since the passing of Yevgeny. They both had three children together which included two daughters whose names are Polina and Veronika and they also had one son whose name is Pavel. His Family and people are in huge shock after listening to the cause of his death.