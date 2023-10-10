How Did Zijie Yan Die? UNC Professor Killed on Campus, Shot 7 Time Explained!

We came back to share the latest details of Zijie Yan’s death case. Recently, the authorities updated his death details and shared some information. It is shared that UNC-Chapel Hill professor killed by grad student Tailei Qi was shot to death and it is also shared that he was shot about 7 times. Zijie was a UNC-Chapel Hill professor who was killed in his office in August was shot seven times and now the news of this incident is again making headlines. Now, the news of this incident is running in the trends of the internet sites and lots of people are showing thier interest to know more.

After coming out of this news, lots of people are continuously hitting the online platforms to know more about this incident. Our sources have fetched a lot of details related to this incident and we shared all the information in this article. According to the exclusive reports, Ziji was an associate professor at UNC’s Department of Applied Physical Sciences and he was brutally killed by grad student Tailei Qi, 34. The accused has since been charged with the crime. He is facing charges for the fatal shooting. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to learn more about this incident.

How Did Zijie Yan Die?

UNC Police shared a statement, This incident took place inside a science lab on the campus of North Carolina on 28 August 2022. Zijie sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his body parts including to the head, face, neck, left arm, chest, and abdomen. He has graze wounds to the right upper arm, left hand, and left forearm. The authorities reached the incident after getting a report about this incident and they found the victim on the floor of his office. The authorities also discovered nine shell casings on the floor. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

Zijie was a leading researcher in nanoscience and nanotechnology who died after a fatal shooting incident. He collaborated with the accused. He collaborated with Qi on several papers and they knew each other before this incident. We have shared all the details about the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident but a question still arsing what is the motive behind the murder. It is still unclear about the reason behind his murder and some questions are unanswered yet. The investigation is ongoing and we will update our article after getting more information.