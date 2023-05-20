How Dud Tim Keller Die? Popular Pastor and Christian Apologist Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous theologian Tim Keller has passed away. He was a Christian author and an American theologian who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 72 on Friday. Since news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his death as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Timothy James Keller was a famous theologian, Christian apologist, and pastor. He was born on 23 September 1950 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was the chairman and co-founder of Redeemer City to City, a ministry that prepares pastors for global service. He served as Director of Mercy Ministries for the Presbyterian Church in America, an Associate Professor at Westminster, and Pastor of West Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, Virginia. He wrote many books like The Reason for God, The Prodigal God, and many more. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

How Dud Tim Keller Die?

The founding pastor Tim Keller is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 72 on 19 May 2023, Friday. His passing news has been confirmed by his son, Michael on Tim’s official Twitter handle. Since his passing has come on the internet many people are broken by his death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. He passed away after a long battle with cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Keller was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him. He completed his education BA from Bucknell University in 1972 and his M.Div from Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary in 1975. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Keller’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.