How to Setup Your Netflix Household Account: Check Step-by-Step Guide Details

Netflix has begun cracking down on password sharing in order to save its intellectual property and guarantee that all of its subscribers have been paying for their own accounts. Started the procedure in Canada, Spain, Portugal, and New Zealand and is now slowly rolling out the new guidelines to other countries.

As per the report, the Netflix company declared the latest guideline in India and has released the following guidelines for users:

How to Setup Your Netflix Household Account

1. Users will now be required to specify a “primary location” for their account. This will assist Netflix determine whether one account is being used in numerous households.

2. Netflix has been presenting an Access and Devices Management” page, which will permit account holders to see who has entry to their account and to remove unauthorized users.

3. Netflix is sending emails to account holders who are suspected of sharing their passwords. These emails will ask the account holders to confirm their accounts or face possible suspension.

4. Netflix has been stopping entrance to accounts that have been being used in numerous households.

” A Netflix account is represented to be shared by people who live together in one household. People who are not your family will need to sign up with their own account to watch Netflix,” said Netflix in its official statement. Netflix Household allows you to share your Netflix account with people who live in your household. Anybody in your family can see Netflix on any device that is linked to the same internet connection.

Here are a few steps guide to verifying or correcting your Netflix Household: 1. Go to the Netflix home screen on your TV and open the menu. 2. Choose the alternative 'Get help' and then connect on 'Manage Netflix Household.'3. Confirm if you want to handle your existing Netflix Household or update it.4. Select the opportunity to send an email or send a text message. Shortly following, you will get a confirmation link on your email or phone number, and the link will expire after 15 minutes. 5. If you accept an email, unlock it and connect on "Yes, This Was Me" to verify. If you obtain a text message, tap the provided link.