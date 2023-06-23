HP Launches 3 New Gaming Laptops With 13th-gen Intel Processors in India Specs and More

There is a piece of news coming out that HP launches 3 new gaming laptops in India and this news is currently running on the top of the internet sites. Yes, you heard right these laptops are has been launched in the Indian market and this news is making a great buzz on the internet or social media platforms. Lots of people are hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this device and showing their curiosity to learn about these laptops, so we made an article and shared the entire information or facts about these laptops such as price, launching date, features, key specialization, and more.

It is shared that HP launches 3 new gaming laptops including HP Victus 16 (2023), Omen 16 (2023), and Omen Transcend 16. All three devices are offered by 13th-Gen Intel Core processors and they will be most liked by gamers. The company claims the new laptops address the “needs of gamers”, be it running AAA titles or multitasking. Those people who want to buy as well as the customers can also configure them with Nvidia RTX 4000-series GPUs. It came weeks after the launch of Asu’s new ROG gaming notes. Scroll down this page and continue this article to more about these laptops.

HP Launches 3 New Gaming Laptops

Victus 16 2023 is the most affordable among these laptops and it offers various futures. It has a price tag of Rs. 59,999. It offers a 16.1-inch considerable chin display with Full-HD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 13th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor with GeForce RTX 4060 mobile GPU. The features of this device include three USB-A ports, a Type-C port with PD support, a headphone/ microphone combo, and a multi-format SD media card reader. It offers an 83Wh battery, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, HD webcam, and dual speakers by Bang and Olufsen.

The Omen 16 2023 also offers much as similar features same as the Victus 16. It has a price tag of Rs. 1,04,999 and it has a different design than Victus 16. It also offers multiple considerable upgrades for more advanced-level gamers. It offers a 16.1-inch display with up to QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It offers a Full-HD cam and it also featured up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB storage variant. HP Omen Transcend 16 2023 has a price tag of Rs. 1,59,999. It featured the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop from HP at under 2.1kg and 19.9 mm. It also offers a much bigger 97Wh battery pack and the Omen Tempest cooling system. This laptop carries two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6e support which will be most liked by the users or customers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.