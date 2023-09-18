HP Omen, Victus Laptops Launched with AMD Processors Full Specs and Features and More

Recently, HP Omen, and Victus laptops launched in India. The laptops are equipped with AMD processors. Further, the new HP gaming laptops also come with an excellent OMEN Tempest Cooling feature. This good news is coming for the game lover who is waiting for the launch of HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops. The customers want to know the price and features of the newly launched HP Omen 16 and Victus 16. This article helps you get details regarding the new HP Omen 16 and Victus 16. If you are interested to know the complete information regarding this, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Currently, the company launched HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 gaming laptops. The laptops are equipped with AMD Ryzen processors. It was launched recently in India. The customers have many quarrires regarding this news. Let’s talk about the newly launched HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 laptops are equipped with up to Ryzen 9 series SoC and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The company also offers color options. The Tempest Cooling system is also featured which is making the laptops more powerful. Swipe up the page to know more.

HP Omen, Victus Laptops Launched

HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 AMD-powered machines are manufactured from the American brand. If we talk about the Series processor Omen 16 has an AMD Ryzen Series 9 SoC while Victus 16 has an AMD Ryzen 7 series processor. Both cooling capacity and thermal management properties are excellent. As per the HP reports, the newly launched gaming laptops are featured to allow PC games to play demanding AAA gaming. This will happen without compromising performance. Moreover, the HP Omen 16 weighs is 2.32Kg and is 23.9 mm thin whereas HP Victus 16 weighs 2.29kg and is 22.9mm thin. Keep reading, keep following.

If we about the price of the HP Omen 16 and Victus 16 in India it is coming to Rs 1,14,999 and the Victus 16 laptops price of INR 86,999. You can buy these laptops online as well as offline. The HP Omen 16 comes in a shadow black colorway. The peak brightness of HP Omen 16 is 300 nits. HP Victus 16, brightness is 250 nits. The IPS micro-edge display is an anti-glare and low blue light panel. Overall, HP Victus 16 and HP Omen 16 features, color, battery power, key-board size, and multi-gesture support are excellent. The laptops are equipped with a 70Wh battery. The company also offers three USB Type-A ports, ethernet, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Bluetooth 5.3. Keep following this page for more viral news.