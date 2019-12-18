HPBOSE Board Examination 2020: Official 10th & 12th Date Sheet released @ hpbose.org :- Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE has announced the HP Board Date Sheet 2020 on December 16, 2019. The time table for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2020 has been released on the official site of HP Board i.e. at hpbose.org. However, they have mentioned that this is a tentative datesheet which has been released by HPBOSE. CBSE Class 10th & 12th Board Date Sheet 2020

The examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted in the month of March 2020.

Steps to download HP Board date sheet 2020:

Go to the official site of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Click on the Notification link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates can click on the HP Board Date Sheet 2020 link

PDF file will open that can be downloaded

Keep a hard copy of the same for future use

HPBOSE Board 2020 10th & 12th Date Sheet

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 Board examination will commence from March 6 and will end on March 20, 2020. Class 12 Board examination will commence from March 5, 2020, and will end on March 28, 2020.

The Board exam 2020 will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 8.45 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.45 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can check for more related details from the official site of HPBOSE.