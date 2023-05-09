HTC U23 Pro Live Images Surface Online Key Specifications, Features and More

Recently, some pictures of the HTC U23 Pro has shared on the internet, and these pictures and now surfacing on the trends of the internet. These pictures are rapidly circulating on various social media platforms and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this smartphone’s picture. It is shared that this phone is set to launch in India and it is a great or good chance for those who want to buy a new smartphone. Let us know the whole details and also talks some more important information about this smartphone in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive sources and information, HTC Corporation also known as High Tech Computer Corporation is a popular company. This company is a Taiwanese consumer electronics and its headquarters is located in Xindian District, New Taipei City, Taiwan. Let us discuss the features of this smartphone, This phone is set to launch in India on 3 July 2023 but is unofficial. The price of this phone is expected to be Rs. 29,990 and this phone will be released in two colors, black and gold. The leaked pictures of this phone leaked pictures show the phone with a plastic rear cover. There is a pack of a squad-camera setup sitting inside a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash.

HTC U23 Pro Live Images Surface Online

In these viral pictures, the phone is seen with four cameras and this phone is looking so much beautiful. This phone contains a processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and has a RAM of 8 GB. It has a rear camera of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and a front camera of 32 Mega Pixel (MP). It has a battery backup of 5000 mAh and a display of 6.8 inches also can be said as 17.27 cm. It is shared that this phone contains three cameras but it is not confirmed. However, it is shared in a report that the camera has the features of Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, and Touch to focus.

If we talk about the video resolution that is 32 MP f/2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, and the video record in 1920×1080 @ 30 fps. Internal memory is about 128 GB and expandable memory is available up to 512 GB. This is a good time for those who want to buy a new phone and we shared the most information or features of this smartphone. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics of the daily world.