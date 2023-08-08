HUD vs MIDD Live Score Fantasy Prediction Huddersfield Vs Middlesbrough English League Cup

Here we are sharing a piece of big news for those who love to watch a football match. A very famous and amazing English League Cup league is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Huddersfield Vs Middlesbrough. Both teams are very popular among people as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the HUD vs MIDD match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are excited about this upcoming football match as they want to support their favourite teams. Now all the fans are waiting for the match as they know that it is going to be more interesting and amazing. Huddersfield will take on Middlesbrough in the English League Cup at John Smith’s Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are keen to know about the match like the team, date, time, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Huddersfield (HUD) Vs Middlesbrough (MIDD)

Date:8th August 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:18:00 (GMT)

Venue: John Smith’s Stadium

League: English League Cup

Huddersfield (HUD) Possible Playing 11:Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Josh Ruffles, Thomas Edwards, Tom Lees, Ollie Turton, Sorba Thomas, Josh Koroma, Jordan Rhodes, Kian Harratt, Patrick Jones

Middlesbrough (MIDD) Possible Playing 11:Seny Dieng, Dael Fry, Hayden Coulson, Tom Smith, Riley McGree, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Alex Gilbert, Martin Payero, Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match will be played between Huddersfield (HUD) Vs Middlesbrough (MIDD) on 8 August 2023 (GMT) at 18:00 (GMT) from John Smith’s Stadium. If we talk about the recent match result then the HUD team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and drew 1 match and on the other hand, the MIDD team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches and drew 2 matches. The HUD team has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.