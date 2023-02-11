Hugh Hudson Death Reason? Director of Oscar Best Picture ‘Chariots of Fire, Passed Away at 86

Recently the news shocking news has come on the internet that Hugh Hudson has passed away recently. He was a very famous English movie director. He is no more among his close ones and he breathed last at the age of 86 on Friday. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one had imaged that their beloved person will live the world like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Hugh Hudson was an English movie director. He was among a generation of British directors who would bring their career-making programmes and television commercials before going on to have success in movies. The 1981 drama was based on the real-life rivalry between two sprinters, a devout Scottish Christian, Eric Liddell, and the English Harold Abrahams. He followed up his success with Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes. In 1999, he directed My Life So Far, and Jean Claude Carriere wrote of it. He achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones.

Hugh Hudson Death Reason?

Hugh Hudson who was the director of the influential 1981 film and 1982 Oscar best picture winner “Chariots of Fire is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 86 on Friday, 10 February 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by his family. Since the news has come people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. He died at Charing Cross hospital due to a short illness. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Hugh Hudson was born in London, United Kingdom on 25 August 1936. He was the son of Jacynth Ellerton and Michael Donaldson Hudson. He completed his education at Eton College. He was a very kind and talented person who achieved huge success in his entire life. He got many awards including the National Board of Review Award for Best Film and the London Film Critics Circle Award. Many people expresed their deep condolenes to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.