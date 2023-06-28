Hume Highway Crash: Fourteen-year-old Girl Behind The Wheel in Fatal Collision in Victoria

In this article, we are going to talk about the 14 years old girl who is getting so much attention after allegedly driving a vehicle in northern Victoria that collided with a truck. This news is continuously circulating on the internet and social media platforms. It is also shared that the 14 years old girl killed a woman passenger and this news is making a great buzz on the internet. Many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared the entire details related to this incident.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, this terrible collision happened at around 08:30 at Alexandersons Road in Locksley, New South Wales, Australia. It is shared that a 14-year-old girl is under police guard after this incident and it is believed that the teenager was traveling along the Hume Highway in a grey Holden Captiva wagon, when she collided with a truck, near Alexandersons Road. There were a total of three in the car at the time of this incident including the teen, a male, and a woman who died in this incident. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Hume Highway Crash

After this incident, police authorities began an investigation and the Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for public assistance. Of the three who were inside the car at the time of this incident, 14 years old teen is under police guard, the woman passed away, and the male sustained minor injuries. A male who was in the car was taken to the nearby hospital where he is getting treatment for his minor injuries. The deceased female in the front passenger seat of the vehicle died at the scene and there the girl is under police guard.

On the other side, the truck driver is identified as a 45-year-old from Tabilk who was not injured and now assisting police with their inquiries. This collision news is running on the top of the internet and continuously running on various social media pages. There is no personal information has been shared about the deceased female nor about the others who were involved in this incident. The teen girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital under police guard. Lots of people are sharing their reactions to this incident by commenting on the internet or social media pages.