HUN vs EST Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Hungary vs Estonia International Friendlies League

International Friendlies League is coming back with one more match of the league. In the last few days, the league has come with lots of amazing matches and once again, the league is all set to entertain the fans with the teams who are going to face each other on the football ground. According to the schedule, team Hungary (HUN) and team Estonia (EST) will face off against each other on the football ground. As we know that both teams have played lots of matches before and this time, they are going to face each other once again.

Through this article, we will share more details related to the upcoming match such as its time, date, venue, league and lineup players. Along with this, many fans are eagerly waiting to know which team has more chance to win this battle. Well, it is hard to reveal but we can share with you which team has more chances. In order to share with you, we share a prediction paragraph in the end of the article. Now, the match will be held at Puskas Arena Park and the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

HUN vs EST Match Details

Team Names:- Hungary (HUN) vs Estonia (EST)

League:- International Friendlies League

Venue:- Puskas Arena Park

Date:- Friday, 24th March 2023

Time:- 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

HUN vs EST Squad Players

Hungary (HUN):- Adam Nagy, Andras Nemeth, Janos Ferenczi, Milos Kerkez, Attila Mocsi, Bendeguz Bolla, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego, Endre Botka, Balin Vecsei, Kevin Csoboth, Barnabas Varga, Botond Balogh, Patrik Demjen, Krisztian Hegyi, Denes Dibusz, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Daniel Gazdag, Dominik Szoboszlai, Martin Adam, Attila Fiola, Roland Sallai, and Zsolt Kalmar.

Estonia (EST):- Artur Pikk, Marten Kuusk, Bogdan Vastsuk, Taijo Teniste, Nikita Baranov, Nikita Vassiljev, Sten Reinkort, Matvei Igonen, Karl Andre Vallner, Georgi Tunjov, Martin Miller, Joonas Tamm, Mattias Kait, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Erik Sorga, Rocco Robert Shein, Maksim Paskotsi, Karol Mets, Marko Lipp, Erko Tougjas, Konstantin Vassiljev, Karl Hein, Sergei Zenjov, Henrik Ojamaa, and Rauno Sappinen.

HUN vs EST Lineups Player

Hungary (HUN):- Denes Dibusz, Adam Lang, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai, Adam Nagy, Bendeguz Bolla, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Loic Nego, Daniel Gazdag, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Martin Adam.

Estonia (EST):- Karl Hein, Joonas Tamm, Maksim Paskotsi, Karol Mets, Marko Lipp, Erko Tougjas, Konstantin Vassiljev, Mattias Kait, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy, Erik Sorga, and Sergei Zenjov.

HUN vs EST Match Prediction

The battle will be taken place between two popular teams of the league and it can be seen that both teams are ready to face each other. Team Hungary has won 3 matches out of the last 5 matches. Another side, team Estonia also won 3 matches out of the last 5 matches. As per the experts, team Hungary has better chances to win this match against the rival team.