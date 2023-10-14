Sports

HUN vs SER Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Hungary vs Serbia Euro Qualifiers League

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the Euro Qualifiers League is going to play its next football match. Yes, you heard right the next match of this tournament is going to take place and this news is making headlines. This match is going to be played between Hungary (HUN) and Serbia (SER). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are so excited to watch and enjoy this football match. This match will take place at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday 15 October at the Puskas Arena Football Stadium located in Budapest, Hungary. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece of information about this upcoming football match.

HUN vs SER Live Score

If we talk about the points table and thier previous scores, both teams gave thier best and won the hearts of the audience and viewers. Hungary had played a total of four matches in which this team faced three wins, and one draw. The HUN team is ranked at the top of Group G’s points table. On the other hand, Serbia had played a total of five matches and faced three wins, one draw, or one loss. The SER team is ranked in the second place in the points table. It is that this upcoming match is the 2nd head-to-head match of both teams in this League.

HUN vs SER (Hungary vs Serbia) Match Details

Match: Hungary vs Serbia (HUN vs SER)
Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League
Date: Sunday, 15th October 2023
Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)
HUN vs SER Venue: Puskas Arena

HUN vs SER (Hungary vs Serbia) Starting 11

Hungary (HUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Denes Dibusz, 2. Adam Lang, 3. Attila Szalai, 4. Bendeguz Bolla, 5. Milos Kerkez, 6. Adam Nagy, 7. Callum Styles, 8. Dominik Szoboszlai, 9. Roland Sallai, 10. Kevin Csoboth, 11. Martin Adam

Serbia (SER) Possible Starting 11 1.Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Milos Veljkovic, 3. Strahinja Pavlovic, 4. Nikola Milenkovic, 5. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 6. Sasa Lukic, 7. Filip Kostic, 8. Dusan Tadic, 9. Dusan Vlahovic, 10. Aleksandar Mitrovic, 11. Andrija Zivkovic

This football match is set to live telecast on FanCode and some verified sites. No reports are coming out that any player has any injury before this match. There weather is also clean on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes it more interesting. If we talk about the prediction of which team will face victory in this upcoming match then it is quite hard because both teams have given most of the same game performances. This upcoming football match will be most liked by the fans. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.