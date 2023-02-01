Hunter Dorram Death Reason? East Texas Baptist University Hockey Player Passed Away

Recently the news has come on the internet that Hunter Dorram, an ambitious Ice Hockey Player lost his life in a tragic accident. Currently, The East Texas Baptist University Tigers have been grieving his death. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked and saddened by his sudden death. Now no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Hunter Dorram was an ice hockey player who was one of The East Texas Baptist University teammates. He was 23 years old and he was a very amazing personality and earned huge respect due to his best work. He was a very talented and amazing person. He was from Gypsum, Co. He was a senior at Fellowship Academy. He was born on 19 October 2000. He was regarded as an Offensive Player of the Year and the Best Two Way Payer. But there is no information about his if we will get any information about it. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Hunter Dorram Death Reason?

According to the report, ice hockey player Hunter Dorram passed away recently at the age of 23. He was involved in a car accident and he lost his life due to injuries. He took his last breath on 30 January 2023, Monday morning. This tragic accident took place on I-20 near Waskom after being hit by a Freightliner truck tractor pulling a utility trailer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, The initial report states that the truck tractor had been traveling westbound on I-20 when the pedestrian ran into the road. Hunter Dorram's demise news has been confirmed by authorities and currently, police have been looking into this matter. Since his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions are hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many people have been expressing their condolences to his family and paying a tribute to Social media platforms.