HUR vs NWL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Huracán vs Newells Old Boys Argentinian League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Argentinian League is going to play their next football match. This match is set to be played between two teams Huracan (HUR) and another team Newells Old Boys (NWL). This football match will begin play at 03:30 am on Saturday 24 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco Stadium located in the Parque Patricios. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in their previous matches of this tournament and the previous gameplays of both teams were most liked by the fans and viewers. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Huracan faced three losses or two draws in their last five matches and is currently ranked in the 26th position of the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Newells Old Boys faced two draws, two wins, or one loss in the last five matches of this tournament and is currently ranked in the 12th position of the points table. Both teams will give their best performance in the upcoming football match, so watch and enjoy.

HUR vs NWL (Huracán vs Newells Old Boys) Match Details

Match: Huracan and Newells Old Boys

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Saturday, 24th June 2023

Time: 03:30 am

Venue: Estadio Tomas Adolfo Duco

HUR vs NWL (Huracán vs Newells Old Boys) Starting 11

Huracán (HUR) Possible Starting 11 1.Lucas Chaves, 2. Gaston Sauro, 3. Fernando Torrent, 4. Guillermo Benitez, 5. Lucas Carrizo, 6. Santiago Hezze, 7. Fernando Godoy, 8. Juan Carlos Gauto, 9. Matias Coccaro, 10. Nicolas Cordero, 11. Gabriel Gudino

Newells Old Boys (NWL) Possible Starting 11 1. Lucas Hoyos, 2. Victor Gustavo Velazquez, 3. Guillermo Ortiz, 4. Bruno Pitton, 5. Jherson Mosquera, 6. Juan Sforza, 7. Ramiro Sordo, 8. Cristian Ferreira, 9. Ivan Gomez, 10. Brian Aguirre, 11. Jorge Recalde

According to the sources, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans or viewers can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. The fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this upcoming match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.