Husband Taylor Odlozil Family Update: Haley Odlozil’s Sister Pays Touching Tribute to TikTok Mom

Haley Odlozil has passed away recently. She was a beloved wife and mother who is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 30.

Haley Odlozil passing news has been confirmed by her sister on social media. She died when she was just 30 years old. She lost her life due to Stage IIIC ovarian cancer.

Husband Taylor Odlozil Family Update

She was the beloved wife of Taylor Odlozil and they both were blessed with a son, Weston, whom they welcomed through surrogacy in 2019. Haley's sister's name is Amanda Houston Pallotta. Her sister shared a poignant moment with her precious sibling before Haley's passing. Amanda took to Instagram to post an image of the two sisters.

Taylor Odlozil was the husband of late TikTok mom Haley Odlozil. She lost her life after fighting with cancer.