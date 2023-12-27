Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 To Be Launched In India Full Specs and Features and More

The recent good details are coming for the bike lover that Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is to be launched in India soon. In the upcoming days, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is going to launch in India. After revealing the details, the customer is wondering about the price of the upcoming Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. The price of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and its features are becoming the main discussion topic on the web. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and generated massive attention. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is set to be launched in India in the upcoming months. If you are searching for when Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is going to launch in India so let us inform you that it is set to launch in India in January 2024 as per the company’s reports. Further, the customers will also see a great deal to purchase Husqvarna Svartpilen 401. The unofficial bookings are to start where the token amount is Rs. 5,000. Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 could be featured by a 399cc, liquid-cooled engine. Read more in the next section.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 To Be Launched In India

Now, the question is raised what will the price of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401? As of now, the details regarding the price of Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 have not been announced yet but it is expected that the price will be between Rs. 2.65 to 2.75 lakh. Further, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is to be based on the new-gen KTM 390 Duke. The motorcycle makes 45.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Now, if we talk about the design of the newly launching Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, it will same as the Svartpilen 250. Further, the details create a craze among the people. More details about the features and design are mentioned in the next section.

The Svartpilen will likely receive several features, such as ride-by-wire, switchable ABS, adjustable suspension, and traction control, similar to the new-gen 390 Duke. The bike has a neo-retro scrambler design with edgy panels and sharp bodywork. As we earlier mentioned, the unofficial is starts in the amount of Rs. 5,000. It is a scrambler and boasts an off-road-ready build. The specifications of the designs are also revealed, which added a round LED headlight. The customers will enjoy a muscular fuel tank with horizontal extensions.