Hussain Quig Death Reason? Hussain Quig Passed Away In An Accident, Obituary

It is very sad to share that a school student passed away at the age of 13 years and he died in a terrible accident. Yes, you heard right a boy named Hussain Quig-Diop is no more and he was killed in a collision. There is a police investigation was also began after this incident and lots of people are hitting search engines to know more about this accident and the child who killed in this incident. Let’s continue this article and learn what happened to him, the circumstances surrounding his demise, and more about himself, so continue your reading.

Recently, a horrifying accident occurred in which Hussain Quiz lost his life. This devasting incident saddened his family and his loved ones. He was involved in a collision with a lorry while he was cycling to school in Staffordshire which resulted in his demise. At around 8:30, he was going to school on his cycle and unfortunately collided with a lorry. This incident took place on Wednesday 13 September 2023 on Shobnall Road in Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire. He was declared dead at the incident scene. Despite of first aid response, he couldn’t survive and sadly passed away.

Hussain Quig Death Reason?

After this incident, police reached the collision place and pronounced his death. In this collision, his cycle and a large truck were involved and the young child lost his life. The police closed the road for several hours as collision investigators, paramedics, and forensic experts worked at the incident place but the road was opened. The authorities arrested the truck driver and continued thier investigation. Emergency services were also provided to the victim and the truck driver. The investigation is ongoing but the exact reason behind this collision is still unknown. We will update you soon after fetching more details.

He was a student at the John Taylor Free School and now his death news left a void among them. His family said “He was the beloved son of Roy and Kimberley and big young brother of Yussuf and Raymon. He was also a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend to many.” They added, “Love for him cannot be described in words and they will feel her absence”. He was a bright and intelligent boy in the school. His family described him as “the brightest star in the sky”. Many are sharing thier condolences during this difficult time period and supporting her family during this painful moment. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles.