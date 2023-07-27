Hwy 214 Crash: One dead, Five Injured After 4-vehicle in Woodburn

The news of another death is coming out, about which we will give you all the information from this article. One person is dead and five others are injured after a four-vehicle crash on Highway 214 in Woodburn on Monday, according to Woodburn Police. The crash was reported shortly after 3 pm east of North Settlemier Avenue. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

According to investigators, a gold-colored Mercury Grand Marquis was driving recklessly through eastbound traffic on Hwy 214. Near Astor Way, the Mercury struck the back of a white Toyota Tacoma. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma was taken to the hospital where they are expected to recover. The two adults and one child were in the Buick Acadia and were all taken to the hospital where all three are expected to recover. The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis was identified as 33-year-old Aristotle Vargas. He suffered life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from the car by emergency responders. He was Life Flighted to OHSU where he died. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

