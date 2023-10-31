Hwy 26 Accident: Two Injured in ‘Heavy Impact’ Crash in Sandy, Caught on Camera

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Two individuals sustain injuries in a high-impact collision on Highway 26 in Sandy. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

On Sunday, a two-car collision occurred on Highway 26 in Sandy, resulting in injuries to two individuals, as reported by the Clackamas Fire District. At approximately 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Southeast Hwy 26, situated near milepost 27, which is one mile east of Shorty’s Corner. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered one individual trapped inside a car, while a second person with minor injuries was located standing at the roadside.

Fire crews employed specialized heavy extrication tools to safely free the trapped individual. One individual sustained severe injuries and was transported by Life Flight for medical care, while the second person was also transported to the hospital, where their condition is anticipated to be stable. Throughout the rescue operation, Highway 26 was temporarily shut down for over an hour. Wyoming exhibited the highest rate of fatalities among SUV and pickup occupants, accounting for 47 percent of deaths, with a comparatively lower percentage of car occupant fatalities at 18 percent. In contrast, Rhode Island recorded the highest percentage of car occupant deaths at 49 percent and a lower rate of fatalities among SUV and pickup occupants, which stood at 14 percent.

Hwy 26 Accident



Hawaii reported relatively lower percentages of fatalities for both car occupants (14 percent) and SUVs/pickups (18 percent). However, the state had a higher percentage of pedestrian fatalities (27 percent) and motorcyclist fatalities (35 percent). The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash-related deaths involving bicyclists (7 percent) and pedestrians (44 percent). In some states, a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is only reported for a small portion of passenger vehicle drivers involved in accidents.

When BAC data is missing for a driver, the U.S. Department of Transportation uses a multiple imputation model to estimate it. However, BAC information is most accurate in states where a high percentage of crash reports include BAC information. In the table below, estimated percentages of fatally injured passenger vehicle drivers with BACs at or above 0.08 percent are displayed exclusively for states where BAC reporting for fatally injured drivers exceeded 70 percent.

These estimates are derived from known BAC data when available and imputed BAC for the remaining drivers. Nationally, in 2021, BAC information was reported for 59 percent of fatally injured passenger vehicle drivers. Reporting rates varied significantly, ranging from a high of 95 percent in Hawaii to a low of 9 percent in Mississippi. Thirty-one states achieved BAC reporting rates of at least 70 percent. Among these states, Montana had the highest estimated percentage of fatally injured drivers with BACs of 0.08 percent or higher, at 47 percent, while West Virginia had the lowest, at 21 percent.