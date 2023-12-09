HWY 26 Crash: 2 Dead After multi-vehicle Crash in Minneapolis, Caught on Camera

Today, we are going to talk about a tragic accident that led to the closure of Highway 26. It is reported that multiple vehicles were involved in this accident that happened on Friday. The cases of accidents are increasing day-by-day and every day many lose their lives after being involved in accidents. There is an investigation has begun related to this accident and various questions are arriving in people’s minds related to this case. There is a video also coming forward related to this accident which is running in the trends of internet sites. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this terrible accident in this article.

Our sources have deeply searched and gathered all the available details related to this accident and we will try to cover every single piece of information. As per the exclusive sources, multiple vehicles were involved in this accident and it was so horrifying incident. This crash led to the closure of the Highway 26 through the Coast Range. It happened on the morning of Friday 8 December 2023 and it is stated that both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed at milepost 29, about halfway between the junctions OR 47 and OR 103. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

HWY 26 Crash

The incident scene is located roughly 45 miles west of Portland. The news of this accident is making headlines on the news channels and it is getting attention because the highway has been closed. Furthermore, motorists were encouraged to use another route or delay their trip if possible. Barring that, ODOT said travelers should travel to the US. If there is black ice on this section of Route 26 and other roads at higher coastal elevations, travel delays and slow speeds should be expected. Some details are left to share, so keep reading.

It is also reported that a few hours later, the U.S. 26 reopened eastbound lanes, but one westbound lane remained closed. Drivers were encouraged to slow down and watch for backed-up traffic until the highway fully reopens. The highway reopened in both directions by Friday afternoon. At present, no information related to anyone’s death or injury is coming to light. No reports indicate that anyone was injured in this accident or suffered any injury. In this article, we have mentioned all the available details and we will update you after getting any other information related to this topic. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.