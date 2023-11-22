Hwy 287 Accident: Dog Missing After it Escapes Following Crash, CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we will talk about the missing report of a dog who vanished after being involved in a four-vehicle collision crash incident. The Cactus Police Department began a search operation to find the dog and they have shared some pictures of the dog on the internet sites. It gained a lot of attention and attracted the interest of many who are hitting the online platforms to learn more about this incident. Our sources have fetched some details related to this incident and we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, it was a horrifying crash incident in which four vehicles were involved and this incident took place on Monday 20 November on Highway 287 in northern Boulder County located around milepost 322 in Longmont, Cactus, Texas. The exact circumstances surrounding this accident are not revealed and there is no more information is coming forward related to this incident. In this crash incident, a dog had gone missing and now the authorities are continuing to find the dog. The dog is missing after it escaped following a crash on Hwy 287. Several details remain to share about the missing dog, so swipe up this page.

Hwy 287 Accident

There are various pictures have been shared on the internet of the missing dog and it is running in the trends of various social media pages. The owner of the dog reported to the authorities and the Cactus police and fire departments responded to a motor vehicle accident. The owner of the dog was identified as Emily and Josiah Perez. The authorities stated “Please keep an eye out for this precious boy” and the dog was last seen between Cactus and Dumas. The authorities are on the way to find the dog but presently, no details have been shared about the search of the dog.

Furthermore, there is no information has been shared about the missing dog and there is no more details are coming out about the case of the missing dog. The name of the dog is also not revealed and various questions are circulating on the internet that are still unanswered yet. The Cactus Police Department has shared many pictures of the dog and requested the people to find the dog as soon as possible. We have shared all the available details above in this article and we will update you soon. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to get more articles.