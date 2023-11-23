Hwy 8 Accident: One Dead in Highway For Several Hours Wednesday, CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a Fatal accident on Highway 8 forces closure of the highway for several hours on Wednesday, resulting in one fatality. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 8 near the intersection of Rapel Road in the Town of Bradley on Wednesday. Responding to the incident around 1:28 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a 78-year-old man at the scene.

According to preliminary findings, the man was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 8 when he veered across the center line, colliding head-on with a utility work truck occupied by three individuals. The impact caused the utility truck to overturn into a ditch, resulting in minor injuries for the three men. The closure of the highway persisted for approximately 5 1/2 hours, as stated by authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received support from various agencies at the scene, including Lincoln County EMS, Oneida County EMS, Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomahawk Police Department, Tomahawk Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Lincoln County Highway Department, and Wisconsin DOT.

Statistics on car accidents reveal that the time of day significantly influences the likelihood of collisions, with nighttime proving to be more perilous on the roads. A substantial 35% of all fatal accidents transpire between 6:00 pm and midnight. Certain days of the week also pose higher risks, as nearly half of all fatal car crashes unfold on weekends, including Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Furthermore, holidays contribute to an increased probability of collisions. Independence Day stands out as the deadliest day of the year, with an average annual count of 134 collisions on July 4. September 3rd closely follows in terms of lethality, witnessing an average of 128 fatal crashes each year on that date.

Every car accident carries serious and enduring consequences, but fatal crashes are particularly catastrophic. Car crash statistics go beyond the causes of accidents to illustrate the timing and circumstances surrounding fatal crashes. While thousands of fatal motor vehicle accidents occur annually, the overwhelming majority of crashes do not lead to fatalities. Specifically, out of the 5,250,837 reported accidents in 2020, only 35,768 resulted in deaths. This signifies that less than 1% of all motor vehicle accidents culminate in a fatality.