HYD vs BEN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Indian Football League

7 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the Indian Football League’s next match is set to take place and this match will be played between Hyderabad FC (HYD) and the other team Bengaluru FC (BEN). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and many are excited to enjoy this match. This match will begin play at 05:30 pm on Saturday 4 October 2023 and it will be played at Gachibowli Stadium, located in Hyderabad. Fans and viewers are waiting for this match and are curious to know more about it. In this article, we have shared all the details such as both teams, players, prediction, and more.

HYD vs BEN Live Score

This tournament began recently and both teams gave their best in the previous matches. Hyderabad has played a total of four matches in which they faced one draw and three losses. This team is currently ranked at the bottom of the points table. On the other side, Bengaluru has played a total of five matches and faced one win, one draw, or three losses in the last matches. This team is currently ranked in the 10th place of the points table. The previous matches of both teams were not good and they didn’t perform any amazing that stunned the audience and viewers.

HYD vs BEN (Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC) Match Details

Match: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC (HYD vs BEN)
Tournament: Indian Football League 2023
Date: Saturday, 4th November 2023
Time: 05:30 PM (IST) – 12:00 PM (GMT)
HYD vs BEN Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

HYD vs BEN (Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC) Starting 11

Hyderabad FC (HYD) Possible Starting 11 1.Gurmeet Singh, 2. Chinglensana Singh, 3. Nikhil Poojary, 4. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, 5. Oswaldo Alanis Pantoja, 6. Sahil Tavora, 7. Joao Victor, 8. Mohammad Yasir, 9. Joe Knowles, 10. Petteri Pennanen, 11. Aaren DSilva

Bengaluru FC (BEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, 2. Naorem Roshan-Singh, 3. Namgyal Bhutia, 4. Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, 5. Slavko Damjanovic, 6. Suresh-Singh Wangjam, 7. Halicharan Narzary, 8. Harsh Shailesh Patre, 9. Keziah Veendorp, 10. Ryan Williams, 11. Sunil Chhetri

The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. The prediction can’t be said too early and none of the teams played well in the last matches. This upcoming match will be different and it will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

