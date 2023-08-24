Hyderabad: 16 year-old Teen Girl has Been Assaulted and Gang Raped by 7 Criminals

16 year-old teen girl has been assaulted and gang raped by 7 criminals. Arrested. Good Day Readers, Today a most disheartening news has come up from Hyderabad’s Nandanavanam colony. Stating that a 16 year-old teen girl has been assaulted and gang raped by 7 criminals. Stay with this article to find the tragic end of this news.

In relation to the 16-year-old girl gangrape case in Hyderabad, seven individuals, including the primary accused Abed Bin Khaled, have been apprehended by the The Rachakonda police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad’s Nandanavanam colony. The apprehended individuals are Abed Bin Khaled, Tahseen, Mankala Mahesh, M Narsing, Ashraf, Faizal, and Imran. Their custody follows the guidelines of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

As per accounts, the victim, who resides in Shanthi Nagar, Hyderabad, was transported to Nandanavanam alongside her two siblings by her cousin. On Saturday (August 19), Abed initiated inappropriate physical advances and requests, all of which the underage individual declined. According to the authorities, the incident transpired at Nandanavanam Colony, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Reportedly, a group of seven men forcibly entered the residence of the minor.



The principal accused, Abed Bin Khaled, is said to have forcibly taken her into a bedroom and engaged in non-consensual acts, as informed by the police to The Quint. Following this, the other individuals involved allegedly took their turns to commit similar acts, all while using knife threats to intimidate her, as described by the police.



After their father abandoned the family and their mother’s suicide, the survivor and her two brothers found themselves on their own, the police reported. Law enforcement stated that the girl and her brothers had moved to the colony to stay with a relative earlier in August. On Monday around 9 am, a group of seven men armed with knives forcibly entered the minor’s house, as per the police. According to police officials, the accused individuals fled the area as soon as the girl started calling out for help. Her brother quickly alerted the neighbors, who then informed the police about the situation.



Of the seven arrested individuals, the police have stated that three were directly responsible for the crime. Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chauhan explained, “Out of the seven accused, three played a direct role in the offense. Ashraf and Narsing were present at the scene and aided the perpetrators, while Fizal and Imran supported them even though they knew about the grave nature of the act.”