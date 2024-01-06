Hyderabad: 19-Month-Old Girl Crushed To Death By School Bus, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that 19-month-old girl tragically crushed to death by a school bus in Hyderabad, as reported by the police. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A 19-month-old child lost her life after being struck by a school bus in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, on Thursday morning, according to the police. The bus driver has been charged with causing death due to negligence, and the bus helper, M. Rani, is also facing charges for not notifying the driver about the presence of the girl.

The incident unfolded when the child, identified as Jewalanna Midhun, was accompanying her brother to board the bus. At approximately 8:10 am, a tragic incident unfolded where, according to the police, the driver, unaware of the child’s presence, moved the bus, resulting in her being hit and subsequently falling beneath the bus, leading to her death. The body has been relocated to Gandhi Hospital.

19-Month-Old Girl Crushed To Death By School Bus

The authorities provided additional information, stating, “This incident occurred in the morning at 8:10 am in Habsiguda, Street no: 8. A case will be registered, and the father of the girl has filed a complaint. The driver is currently in our custody.” Further details on the incident are pending. In a separate road accident earlier this week, a 33-year-old man lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car on Mitra Hills road in Hyderabad on Monday. “Today 01.01.2024 at 05:30 AM, a road accident took place on the new 100-foot road, Mitra Hills Road, KPHB. A car was going from Mitra Hills towards Hydernagar.

Meanwhile, a bike being driven by Neduri Arun Kumar, 33 years old, was coming in the opposite direction. Due to the rash driving and negligence of the car driver, the bike rider died on the spot,” the police reported. Hyderabad experienced an increase in road fatalities, with 323 individuals losing their lives in 2022, compared to 297 in 2021. The city ranked among the top 10 in terms of road accidents within the category of cities with a population exceeding 10 million. The report suggests that potential issues in road design may contribute to traffic rule violations, expanding the scope for road engineering measures to address problems initially attributed to human error. This information is compiled from data provided by all the states.