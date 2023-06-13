Hyderabad: 7-year-old Bedridden Girl Raped at Home, Horrific Incident

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. An unidentified person on Sunday raped a seven-year-old bedridden girl in Hyderabad’s Secunderabad. The matter was reported after the survivor’s mother, who was not at home at the time of the incident, noticed blood stains around her daughter and rushed her to a hospital. A seven-year-old specially-abled girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man in Hyderabad on Sunday. The incident was reported from Secunderabad in the city, the survivor’s mother said. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

7-year-old Bedridden Girl Raped at Home

This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. According to the bedridden girl’s mother, she had briefly left her daughter at the residence, while she had gone out to buy groceries from a nearby store. When she returned, she found blood on her daughter’s bed and inner garments. The woman said she rushed her daughter to the hospital where she was currently receiving treatment in the ICU.

The police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities and suspected rape. Locals in the area said police had visited the minor girl's home and had collected fingerprints. An investigation into the case is underway.