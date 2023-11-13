Hyderabad Fire Mishap Leaves 9 Dead, Blaze Caused by Spark While Repairing Car

Here we are going to share the details of a fire and explosion in a building, in which a total of nine people lost their lives and many were seriously injured. This incident happened in a building in Hyderabad and the news of this incident was in the headlines of all the trending news. Some videos related to this incident have been shared on the internet and these videos are trending on various social media pages. There are many queries coming from people and netizens who are showing interest in getting more details, so we created an article and shared all the details in brief.

Reportedly, a massive fire broke out in a residential building in Hyderabad, Telangana, India on the morning of Monday 13 November 2023. The fire brigade was alerted at around 9:35 am and multiple fire tenders were immediately to the incident scene. This was a massive fire incident in a residential building in Nampally. The fire incident occurred in a residential building and was caused by a spark while repairing a car on the ground floor of the building. After a spark broke out on the ground floor, the flames spread to other floors where chemicals were kept. Nine people died and four were seriously injured in this accident. Sadly, among the dead were a four-year-old child and two women.

Hyderabad Fire Mishap Leaves 9 Dead

According to reports, nine people died and a total of twenty-one people were seriously injured. Of the 21 injured people, eight became unconscious and were admitted to Osmania Hospital for treatment. Also, 10 injured people were taken out of the building in an unconscious state. Three people were seriously injured and were taken to hospital for treatment. The fire has been brought under control and rescue and cooling operations are underway. People living on the upper floors are being taken out through the windows. Rescue workers are working hard to save people and get them out of their homes. Swipe up on this page to learn more and continue your reading.

The fire started spreading on the ground floor where chemicals were stored and then spread to other floors. According to the initial assessment, the fire was caused by a spark while the car was being repaired. Local people say that the fire started due to chemicals and was not extinguished with water. The extent of the damage has not yet been officially determined and has not been precisely confirmed. At present, there is no news of any casualty in the incident nor have the details of the dead and injured been shared.