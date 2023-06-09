Hyderabad: Inter Student Hangs Self, Parents Suspect Black Magic Latest News

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a 12th-class student reportedly passed away by suicide in Hyderabad. She was an intermediate second-year student who is no longer among her close ones. Recently this shocking news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that it would happen. This news became a topic of discussion and now lots of people are very curious to know about the girl and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the minor girl has been discovered hanging at her home in Bharat Nagar. Her family reported that the girl lost her life due to “kshudra pooja” (black magic). This horrible incident happened within the Kulsumpura police station limits. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked as no one thought that she would lose her like like this. It is very heartbreaking news for her family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Hyderabad: Inter Student Hangs Self

Reportedly, the girl’s family members reported that black magic was being performed for the past eight days by some unknown persons. They claimed to have discovered lemons and lamps near the entrance to the house every morning. They also reported that they had told the police of the same, but no action was taken. The family reported that on Thursday morning, they discovered remains like lemons and candles in front of their house. When they checked up on their daughter, she has been discovered hanging in her room. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The police were instantly reported. After the police arrived at the locations, the body has been moved to the hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a case was registered, and currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing. Kulsumpura Police Inspector T Ashok Kumar stated that the family members had not mentioned “black magic” in the complaint. He refused to divulge any details about the case as the deceased was a minor. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.