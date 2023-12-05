CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Hyderabad Man Finds Dead Lizard in Bawarchi Biryani He Ordered Online

20 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a Hyderabad resident discovers a deceased lizard in the online-ordered biryani. Zomato issues a response. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.
As per a statement on X, the family reported that along with the anticipated chicken biryani, the Zomato delivery individual also delivered an unwelcome guest – a deceased lizard. A family in Hyderabad was deeply disturbed when they discovered a lifeless lizard in a chicken biryani packet ordered from a local restaurant through Zomato. The alarming incident occurred at Bawarchi Hotel near Hyderabad RTC Cross Road, where Vishwa Aditya from DD Colony, Amberpet had placed an online order for chicken biryani.

Hyderabad Man Finds Dead Lizard

As reported by Telugu Scribe, the family expressed that the Zomato delivery person not only delivered the expected chicken biryani but also an unwelcome addition – a deceased lizard. The incident, shared on social media with a caption reflecting the family’s shock, brought attention to the perceived negligence of the Bawarchi management in handling the situation. In response to the post, Zomato Care addressed the situation, stating, “We have acknowledged the issue and engaged in a conversation with the customer. We consider this matter with utmost seriousness and are actively taking appropriate measures moving forward.”

Hyderabad Man Finds Dead Lizard in Bawarchi Biryani

The occurrence has raised questions regarding the effectiveness of quality control protocols for food deliveries and the shared responsibility of both restaurants and delivery platforms in guaranteeing the safety and hygiene of meals delivered to customers’ homes. Following backlash from hoteliers regarding a proposed policy to ban restaurants based on customer complaints about food quality, Zomato has reportedly decided to postpone the plan until the next month. The platform has informed restaurants that it intends to gather feedback from them to enhance the policy before its implementation.

In an email sent late Friday night to its restaurant partners, Zomato is said to have shifted the policy’s implementation from April 18 to May 3. The policy, known as ‘Severe Food Quality’ rules, suggested a temporary ban on restaurants if customers raised complaints about their food quality. Zomato outlined examples of severe food quality issues, including the presence of hazardous objects in food, serving non-vegetarian instead of vegetarian dishes, delivering the wrong type of meat, and providing rotten food.

