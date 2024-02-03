Hyderabad: One-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Police in Hyderabad report the tragic death of a one-year-old boy mauled by stray dogs. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. The boy’s father filed a police complaint, stating that his son succumbed to injuries inflicted by dog bites. A pack of stray dogs attacked and fatally mauled a one-year-old boy in this incident, as reported by the police on Thursday. The tragic event took place late on Wednesday night while the child’s father and other family members were asleep in their hut in Shamshabad.

The circumstances surrounding how the toddler exited the hut remain unclear, according to a police official. A man observed approximately six dogs near the lifeless baby on the road and promptly notified the police. Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered the boy with injuries on his body. The father of the boy filed a police report, stating that his son passed away due to injuries inflicted by dog bites. In another similar incident in delhi On January 22, in the ongoing series of canine attacks, a toddler in Delhi was assaulted by a pet dog. The incident occurred in Vishwas Nagar in northeast Delhi and was documented on video.

One-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs

The footage depicts the child held in his mother’s arms, with a dog attempting to bite the child while the mother shields her son. In the video, the child’s father and other residents can be seen attempting to protect the mother and child, as the dog persistently tries to attack the toddler. The child’s father, Tanuj Narang, informed the police that the incident occurred on January 22 at approximately 7:30 pm.

On that evening, as his wife and son were returning from the temple, their neighbor, Asha Gaur, opened her house door, releasing her two dogs. The dogs attacked the child, resulting in injuries, as stated by the complainant. In response to the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Asha Gaur and her husband Sunil Gaur. The charges include negligence and causing harm by an act endangering life or personal safety. Local authorities are currently investigating the case.